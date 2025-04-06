Previous
The shed by dide
The shed

Another South Island image. This time taken on a bike ride from the Cheviot Golf Club (where we were staying) to Gore Bay. This lovely old shearing shed was partially hidden behind trees, which provided a natural frame.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Dianne

@dide
Peter ace
Great find beautifully captured and presented in monochrome tones Dianne, Fav:)
April 6th, 2025  
