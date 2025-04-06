Sign up
Previous
Photo 4116
The shed
Another South Island image. This time taken on a bike ride from the Cheviot Golf Club (where we were staying) to Gore Bay. This lovely old shearing shed was partially hidden behind trees, which provided a natural frame.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th February 2025 10:13am
shed
,
gore-bay
Peter
ace
Great find beautifully captured and presented in monochrome tones Dianne, Fav:)
April 6th, 2025
