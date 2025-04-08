Previous
The end of the earth by dide
Photo 4118

The end of the earth

Part of the St James cycleway - looks like we were really at the end of the earth...
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I have heard of this - could be on the moon for the wild terrain! Must be all downhill from here. Hope you made it safely!
April 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@maggiemae We had a fabulous day riding up in the mountains, then a very steep downhill on the metal road back into Hanmer.
April 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Glad you came back. LOL Great shot
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact