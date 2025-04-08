Sign up
Previous
Photo 4118
The end of the earth
Part of the St James cycleway - looks like we were really at the end of the earth...
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
3
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4118
photos
160
followers
110
following
1128% complete
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st February 2025 9:17am
Tags
holiday
,
cycles
,
st-james-cycleway
Maggiemae
ace
I have heard of this - could be on the moon for the wild terrain! Must be all downhill from here. Hope you made it safely!
April 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@maggiemae
We had a fabulous day riding up in the mountains, then a very steep downhill on the metal road back into Hanmer.
April 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Glad you came back. LOL Great shot
April 8th, 2025
