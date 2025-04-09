Previous
Traffic jam by dide
Photo 4119

Traffic jam

While out cycling this afternoon, I had to wait as there was a 'traffic jam'. Dad used to have a herd of Ayrshire cows, so I have a bit of a soft spot for them.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a wonderful sight and capture, I love these country roads.
April 9th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Brown cows!! I haven’t seen too many of those in NZ! A lovely sight & I never mind stopping for cows!
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact