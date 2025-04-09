Sign up
Previous
Photo 4119
Traffic jam
While out cycling this afternoon, I had to wait as there was a 'traffic jam'. Dad used to have a herd of Ayrshire cows, so I have a bit of a soft spot for them.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
rural
,
cows
,
traffic-jam
,
ayrshire
Diana
ace
What a wonderful sight and capture, I love these country roads.
April 9th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Brown cows!! I haven’t seen too many of those in NZ! A lovely sight & I never mind stopping for cows!
April 9th, 2025
