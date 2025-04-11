Sign up
Previous
Photo 4121
The grasshopper
We have some small, very late sunflowers down in the paddock. I went down with my macro lens to get some photos and this cute little guy posed for me as I tried to get him in focus. His antennae were so long that they extend out of the image!
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
0
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4121
photos
160
followers
110
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th April 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
grasshopper
,
sunflower
,
farm
