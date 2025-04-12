Previous
A non-contact sport? by dide
Photo 4122

A non-contact sport?

We went to watch Josh play hockey today and witnessed him getting a big 'shunt' from one of the opposition. Overall a great game to watch and ended in a 2 all draw. It seems so warm for winter sport to be underway.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shots
April 12th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Yes it’s amazing how much contact ensues in a non contact sport!
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact