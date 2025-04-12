Sign up
Previous
Photo 4122
A non-contact sport?
We went to watch Josh play hockey today and witnessed him getting a big 'shunt' from one of the opposition. Overall a great game to watch and ended in a 2 all draw. It seems so warm for winter sport to be underway.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4122
photos
159
followers
110
following
1129% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
12th April 2025 7:05pm
Tags
hockey
,
son
,
winter-sport
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shots
April 12th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Yes it’s amazing how much contact ensues in a non contact sport!
April 12th, 2025
