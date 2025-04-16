Sign up
Previous
Photo 4126
Sunflower
The small late sunflowers are every bit as interesting as their larger, middle-of-summer cousins.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
3
4
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4126
photos
159
followers
110
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th April 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
sunflower
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful close up
April 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh stunning!
April 16th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Amazing macro! One could wonder! fav
April 16th, 2025
