Sunflower by dide
Sunflower

The small late sunflowers are every bit as interesting as their larger, middle-of-summer cousins.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard
Wonderful close up
April 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
oh stunning!
April 16th, 2025  
Maggiemae
Amazing macro! One could wonder! fav
April 16th, 2025  
