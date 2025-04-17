Sign up
Previous
Photo 4127
More sunflowers
Another image from a few days ago. Today the weather has been extremely windy with a bit of rain. We were supposed to head off to Āwhitu Regional Park for our usual Easter camping, but decided to delay for a day and see what tomorrow brings.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
3
4
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4127
photos
159
followers
110
following
1130% complete
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th April 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
sunflower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous macro shot. Love this one so much - great detail and clarity down to the pollen grains and such a beautiful rich yellow ! fav
April 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 17th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful closeup.
April 17th, 2025
365 Project
