More sunflowers by dide
Photo 4127

More sunflowers

Another image from a few days ago. Today the weather has been extremely windy with a bit of rain. We were supposed to head off to Āwhitu Regional Park for our usual Easter camping, but decided to delay for a day and see what tomorrow brings.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Dianne

Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous macro shot. Love this one so much - great detail and clarity down to the pollen grains and such a beautiful rich yellow ! fav
April 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 17th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful closeup.
April 17th, 2025  
