Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4128
Resting
We have had a break in the weather and are camping at Āwhitu. Today when I went for a walk, I met two swan on the track. This one tripped on some fallen branches and I thought it had hurt its leg, but eventually it waddled off to join its mate.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4128
photos
159
followers
110
following
1130% complete
View this month »
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th April 2025 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camping
,
swan
,
Āwhitu-regional-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 18th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot. I love black swans as much as the white ones.
April 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close