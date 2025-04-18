Previous
Resting by dide
Photo 4128

Resting

We have had a break in the weather and are camping at Āwhitu. Today when I went for a walk, I met two swan on the track. This one tripped on some fallen branches and I thought it had hurt its leg, but eventually it waddled off to join its mate.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 18th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous shot. I love black swans as much as the white ones.
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact