The bikies by dide
Photo 4130

The bikies

We had some extra little cousins turn up today and the kids had a great time on their bikes. They all rode down the hill and stopped like this, having a big chat. They also enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and playing on the beach.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Dianne

Diana ace
How wonderful to be able to grow up this way, too adorable!
April 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Cute moment!
April 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
So sweet
April 20th, 2025  
julia ace
Bikes in town..
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful special times … so beautiful to see.
April 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet moment after the race !
April 20th, 2025  
