Previous
Photo 4130
The bikies
We had some extra little cousins turn up today and the kids had a great time on their bikes. They all rode down the hill and stopped like this, having a big chat. They also enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and playing on the beach.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
7
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
20th April 2025 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bikes
,
Āwhitu-regional-park
Diana
ace
How wonderful to be able to grow up this way, too adorable!
April 20th, 2025
Barb
ace
Cute moment!
April 20th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
So sweet
April 20th, 2025
julia
ace
Bikes in town..
April 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful special times … so beautiful to see.
April 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet moment after the race !
April 20th, 2025
