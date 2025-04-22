Previous
Footwear of choice by dide
Photo 4132

Footwear of choice

With all the heavy rain and wet ground while we were camping, this was a sample of the footwear of choice.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
Maggiemae ace
We cant' do without them these wonderful old gumboots!
April 22nd, 2025  
