Remembrance

Another ceremony I attended on 25th April was the refurbishment of a WWI Honours List. This was at a nearby small school hall and was organised by a friend of mine. The school had a Roll of Honour, but it was incomplete and looking rather shabby, so it has been tidied up and updated. Many families had travelled from afar to honour their grandfathers that were on the Honours List. The trumpet player was on his third engagement that day and had to turn down a fourth as the times clashed. A moving ceremony befitting the occasion.