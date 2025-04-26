Previous
Remembrance by dide
Photo 4136

Remembrance

Another ceremony I attended on 25th April was the refurbishment of a WWI Honours List. This was at a nearby small school hall and was organised by a friend of mine. The school had a Roll of Honour, but it was incomplete and looking rather shabby, so it has been tidied up and updated. Many families had travelled from afar to honour their grandfathers that were on the Honours List. The trumpet player was on his third engagement that day and had to turn down a fourth as the times clashed. A moving ceremony befitting the occasion.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Dianne

Beverley ace
Wonderful moving photos collage & summery
April 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
April 27th, 2025  
