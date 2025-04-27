Previous
Toadie by dide
Toadie

We were away overnight at Kaiaua and today on the way home, we called into the Hunua Ranges, where there is some spectacular native bush. I was on the hunt for some fungi images. Picture this... I don't have a flip screen on my camera, so it requires some effort to get a nice angle. Here I am, lying on the track, looking up into this wee fungi (pouring rain, raincoat etc), when I hear a noise. First thought is that it is a wild pig... but instead, some random guy and his dog were waiting patiently on the track for me to get out of the way! Chook is often with me when I'm out with the camera, but today he chose to stay dry and warm in the van having a 'cuppa'.
Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
April 27th, 2025  
