Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4139
Magical
A tiny fungi in the grass near the Waharau Regional Park. Looks magical with this processing...
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4139
photos
158
followers
110
following
1133% complete
View this month »
4132
4133
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
27th April 2025 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fungi
,
tiny
,
waharau-regional-park
,
hunua-ranges
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! the effect of magic mushrooms !! ha !
April 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
So delightful, a magic mushroom ;-)
April 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close