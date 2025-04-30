Sign up
Photo 4140
Toadstool
Another toadstool from the Hunua Ranges. This one is very soft, as I think the humid, rainy weather must have fogged up the lens. I still like it though...
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
4
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4141
photos
158
followers
110
following
1134% complete
View this month »
4134
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
27th April 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toadstool
,
waharau-regional-park
,
hunua-ranges
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful and perfect specimen, lovely shot.
May 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot - so dreamy !
May 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Very dreamy
May 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2025
