Pūriri by dide
Pūriri

I really love the leaf litter in forests. This wee flower is surrounded by leaves from the same tree - a beautiful pūriri tree. The leaves on the tree are a rich shiny green, but I think the dead leaves are every bit as gorgeous.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Dianne

An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana ace
They are beautiful, wonderful shapes, details and tones. It reminds me of lovely soft leather.
May 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025  
