Previous
Photo 4141
Pūriri
I really love the leaf litter in forests. This wee flower is surrounded by leaves from the same tree - a beautiful pūriri tree. The leaves on the tree are a rich shiny green, but I think the dead leaves are every bit as gorgeous.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st May 2025 6:58pm
Tags
puriri
,
leaf-litter
,
pūriri
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, wonderful shapes, details and tones. It reminds me of lovely soft leather.
May 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 1st, 2025
