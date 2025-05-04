Previous
Golden threads by dide
Photo 4144

Golden threads

I was out on my bike late today and saw this special lot of cobwebs looking golden in the low light. Had the sun been higher in the sky, I wouldn’t have even noticed them. Such a cool sight.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in the evening light !
May 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact