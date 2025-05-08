Sign up
Photo 4148
Farm Day
Josh with his little band of helpers heading off to do a few farm jobs.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
family
,
rural
,
farm
,
gumboots
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely shot - all eager to start on their day !
May 8th, 2025
