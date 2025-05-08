Previous
Farm Day by dide
Farm Day

Josh with his little band of helpers heading off to do a few farm jobs.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Dianne

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot - all eager to start on their day !
May 8th, 2025  
