Sunflower by dide
Sunflower

The cattle are now grazing the paddocks where there are some late sunflower plants. I love them just before the flower bursts from the bud.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Dianne

ace
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and details.
May 10th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
May 10th, 2025  
