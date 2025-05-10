Sign up
Previous
Photo 4150
Sunflower
The cattle are now grazing the paddocks where there are some late sunflower plants. I love them just before the flower bursts from the bud.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
2
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4150
photos
158
followers
110
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th April 2025 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
rural
,
sunflower
,
farm
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and details.
May 10th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
May 10th, 2025
