It was a lovely autumn day today, so we got out on our bikes and did some exploring. We knew this old slaughterhouse was here, as our friend was the butcher who (many years ago) used to work here.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Dianne

Joan Robillard
Great shot
May 11th, 2025  
