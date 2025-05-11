Sign up
Previous
Photo 4151
Old
It was a lovely autumn day today, so we got out on our bikes and did some exploring. We knew this old slaughterhouse was here, as our friend was the butcher who (many years ago) used to work here.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4151
photos
158
followers
110
following
1137% complete
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th May 2025 2:41pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
slaughterhouse
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
May 11th, 2025
