Previous
Photo 4153
Little Miss Fearless
I had a lovely day with these two today. We spent ages at the park. Ida (just over two and a half) is fearless - zooming on the flying fox and climbing up then coming down the big slide.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4153
photos
159
followers
111
following
1137% complete
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th May 2025 2:35pm
Tags
grandchildren
,
grandkids
Barb
ace
Great candid moment with the grandkids! Love Ida's shades and her whole outfit! 😄
May 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
She really is a dare devil
May 13th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@onewing
yes - being a second child and having a big brother to keep up with makes her pretty determined…
May 13th, 2025
