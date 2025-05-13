Previous
Little Miss Fearless by dide
Photo 4153

Little Miss Fearless

I had a lovely day with these two today. We spent ages at the park. Ida (just over two and a half) is fearless - zooming on the flying fox and climbing up then coming down the big slide.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great candid moment with the grandkids! Love Ida's shades and her whole outfit! 😄
May 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
She really is a dare devil
May 13th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@onewing yes - being a second child and having a big brother to keep up with makes her pretty determined…
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact