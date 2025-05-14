Sign up
Previous
Photo 4154
Sunday bike ride
Nothing nicer than a bike ride on a mild Autumn day. We have lots of different 'blocks' where we can ride with very little traffic to contend with.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
1
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4154
photos
159
followers
111
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th May 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cycling
,
bikeride
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and beautiful light.
May 14th, 2025
