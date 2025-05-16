Sign up
Photo 4156
Adventure
Not my photo, but this is Brooke during the cycle leg of last weekend’s adventure race. By the looks of the mud on the bike frame, there must’ve been some tricky spots.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4156
photos
159
followers
111
following
1138% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
16th May 2025 1:35pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
race
,
adventure
,
rangitikei-challenge
