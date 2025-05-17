Previous
Omana

We are staying at Omana-Regional-Park tonight. Brooke brought the kids out and they enjoyed a bike ride then pizza for dinner before heading home to bed. A lovely afternoon. In the background of the image is Rangitoto Island.
Dianne

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and capture, such a wonderful vibe.
May 17th, 2025  
