Previous
Photo 4157
Omana
We are staying at Omana-Regional-Park tonight. Brooke brought the kids out and they enjoyed a bike ride then pizza for dinner before heading home to bed. A lovely afternoon. In the background of the image is Rangitoto Island.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th May 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
camping
,
omana-regional-park
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and capture, such a wonderful vibe.
May 17th, 2025
