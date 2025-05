Our spot for the night

One thing about going away when it's not high summer is that the parks are pretty near empty. At Omana Regional Park, there were only about four other lots of campers, with a huge area for everyone to have plenty of space. This was sunrise and you can see that we usually sleep with the van door wide open, giving plenty of fresh air flow. There is a mesh/security door that we can lock to keep our bugs and other unwanted visitors.