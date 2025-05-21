Sign up
Previous
Photo 4161
Grandees
From a few weeks ago... Three grandees, two dogs, a few sticks and a pile of wood made for a great time playing outside. The wood became a boat and the dogs were thrown lots of sticks. Kids have such great imaginations when they have free play.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st March 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
,
dogs
,
rural
,
farm
,
grandchildren
Beverley
ace
Super shot
May 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
Don't you just love their imagination
May 21st, 2025
