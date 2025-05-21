Previous
Grandees by dide
Grandees

From a few weeks ago... Three grandees, two dogs, a few sticks and a pile of wood made for a great time playing outside. The wood became a boat and the dogs were thrown lots of sticks. Kids have such great imaginations when they have free play.
Dianne

Beverley ace
Super shot
May 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
Don't you just love their imagination
May 21st, 2025  
