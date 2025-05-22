Sign up
Photo 4162
This morning
A quick shot of the fog and sunrise as I headed out the door to work this morning. After a coldish start, we had the most glorious autumn day with warm sunshine and no wind.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
10
1
365
Canon EOS 6D
22nd May 2025 6:57am
home
fog
sunrise
rural
farm
