Previous
Birthday by dide
Photo 4164

Birthday

We had a lovely time today at a friend’s 60th birthday lunch. Another beautiful autumn day, so we sat outside in the sunshine. Last night we had dinner at the neighbours place to celebrate John’s birthday. Bit of a social weekend for us!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact