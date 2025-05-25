Previous
Dad's shadow by dide
Dad's shadow

I had a lovely morning watching the interaction with these two. My favourite pic is centre top, with Quinn holding onto Josh's shorts. He just adores being on the farm doing stuff.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
Such a beautiful story telling collage of a little farmer in the making. I love the middle one too and wonder what was going through Quinn's mind ;-)
May 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
They're all great images, but you're right, the central top image is just wonderful.
May 25th, 2025  
julia ace
And learning all the way.. great shots.. good framed for a small boys bedroom..
May 25th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
Treasure.... just amazing how much they learn in the most gentle moments.
May 25th, 2025  
