Previous
Photo 4165
Dad's shadow
I had a lovely morning watching the interaction with these two. My favourite pic is centre top, with Quinn holding onto Josh's shorts. He just adores being on the farm doing stuff.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
4
4
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
25th May 2025 6:41pm
rural
farm
grandson
helper
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful story telling collage of a little farmer in the making. I love the middle one too and wonder what was going through Quinn's mind ;-)
May 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
They're all great images, but you're right, the central top image is just wonderful.
May 25th, 2025
julia
ace
And learning all the way.. great shots.. good framed for a small boys bedroom..
May 25th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
Treasure.... just amazing how much they learn in the most gentle moments.
May 25th, 2025
