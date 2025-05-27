Previous
Down the big slide by dide
Photo 4167

Down the big slide

We had fun at the park today. Ida climbs the ladder and steps and easily follows Ru down the big slide.
27th May 2025

Dianne

Babs ace
Ida is quite a daredevil isn't she
May 27th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@onewing Yes - she does not hold back and we forget she is not even three yet!
May 27th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet shot.
May 27th, 2025  
