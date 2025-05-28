Sign up
Previous
Photo 4168
A good day for fishing
From the other weekend when we were out on our bikes. This is Maraetai Beach which is an extremely busy place in the middle of summer.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th May 2025 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
maraetai
Barb
ace
Lovely pov and water color!
May 28th, 2025
