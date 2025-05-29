Sign up
Photo 4169
Hamiltons Gap
I haven't had the camera out much lately, so here is one I prepared earlier. In fact, much, much earlier - in 2022!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Brian
Awesome. Captured the mood of the scene in mono. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 29th, 2025
