Hamiltons Gap by dide
Hamiltons Gap

I haven't had the camera out much lately, so here is one I prepared earlier. In fact, much, much earlier - in 2022!
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Brian ace
Awesome. Captured the mood of the scene in mono. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 29th, 2025  
