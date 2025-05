Outa power

We have had some pretty windy and rainy weather over the past couple of days. Tonight we had a message from the power company to say the power would be going off so some urgent line repairs could be done. So, this is a (very faffed with) icm photo of the candle sitting on the bench. Hopefully I don't have to sit here in the dark for too long...but I've found a couple of very nicely scented candles to light and have already had dinner, so all is well.