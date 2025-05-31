Sign up
Photo 4171
Ginkgo
I love the bright yellow leaves against the cobbled parking stones.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
27th May 2025 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
ginkgo
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
June 1st, 2025
