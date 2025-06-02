Sign up
Previous
Photo 4173
The neighbour
On the weekend, we stayed at a lovely private park over property that was semi rural. The neighbours had a few animals and this goat was huge!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
goat
,
paeroa
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 2nd, 2025
