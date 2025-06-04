Sign up
Previous
Photo 4175
Mini photographer
I'm not sure if this image has been used before, but anyway, here is my little mini photographer taking an image of a cicada shell.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
4
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4168
4169
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
3rd March 2019 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
shell
,
leggo
,
cicada
,
mini-photographer
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good shot - hope the mini photographer does not topple over and squash the shell !ha !
June 4th, 2025
*lynn
ace
😊
June 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fun shot
June 4th, 2025
