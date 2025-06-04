Previous
Mini photographer by dide
Photo 4175

Mini photographer

I'm not sure if this image has been used before, but anyway, here is my little mini photographer taking an image of a cicada shell.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Good shot - hope the mini photographer does not topple over and squash the shell !ha !
June 4th, 2025  
*lynn ace
😊
June 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fun shot
June 4th, 2025  
