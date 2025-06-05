Sign up
Previous
Photo 4176
The last of the Autumn colour
Part of the Karagahake Gorge cycleway and it was nice to see a bit of colour left in the trees.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
0
2
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4176
photos
159
followers
111
following
1144% complete
4169
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
Views
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st June 2025 10:20am
Tags
cycleway
,
karangahake-gorge
