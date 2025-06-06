Sign up
Karangahake cycleway
We were lucky to have done this cycleway last weekend, because since then, the temperatures have plummeted. The views along the way are nice and varied - river views, rural, the tunnel and some alongside quiet rural roads.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
6th June 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cycle
,
cycleway
,
karahgahake-gorge
