Karangahake cycleway by dide
Photo 4177

Karangahake cycleway

We were lucky to have done this cycleway last weekend, because since then, the temperatures have plummeted. The views along the way are nice and varied - river views, rural, the tunnel and some alongside quiet rural roads.
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Dianne

