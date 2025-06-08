Previous
Crooked trees by dide
Crooked trees

Unfortunately these trees are in the paddock and not safely fenced off like the others. As a consequence they are looking a little like wobbly teeth! I loved that all the cattle were looking my way, wondering what I was up to.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
What a fabulous rural shot and sight, so many inquisitive cows.
June 8th, 2025  
Wylie ace
All those white heads, what a fabulous shot!
June 8th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
amazing!
June 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
The white faces make for a great BW
June 8th, 2025  
