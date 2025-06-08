Sign up
Previous
Photo 4179
Crooked trees
Unfortunately these trees are in the paddock and not safely fenced off like the others. As a consequence they are looking a little like wobbly teeth! I loved that all the cattle were looking my way, wondering what I was up to.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
4
3
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4179
photos
159
followers
111
following
1144% complete
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th June 2025 4:11pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
trees
,
rural
Diana
ace
What a fabulous rural shot and sight, so many inquisitive cows.
June 8th, 2025
Wylie
ace
All those white heads, what a fabulous shot!
June 8th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
amazing!
June 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
The white faces make for a great BW
June 8th, 2025
