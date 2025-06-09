Previous
Farm kid by dide
Photo 4180

Farm kid

Look at this little guy, dwarfed by the sunflower and thigh deep in new grass! This is what the paddocks look like before the heifers graze them off - some lush annual ryegrass, swedes and sunflowers. Quinn was struggling to walk...
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Dianne

@dide
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quinn is certainly deep in the tall grasses , the heifers will be delighted to be feasting on this later on !
June 9th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
How sweet.
June 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene with a great choice of greens for the heifers.
June 9th, 2025  
