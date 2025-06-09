Sign up
Previous
Photo 4180
Farm kid
Look at this little guy, dwarfed by the sunflower and thigh deep in new grass! This is what the paddocks look like before the heifers graze them off - some lush annual ryegrass, swedes and sunflowers. Quinn was struggling to walk...
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4180
photos
159
followers
111
following
1145% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th June 2025 10:20am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rural
,
sunflower
,
farm
,
grandson
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quinn is certainly deep in the tall grasses , the heifers will be delighted to be feasting on this later on !
June 9th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
How sweet.
June 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene with a great choice of greens for the heifers.
June 9th, 2025
