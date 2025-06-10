Sign up
Photo 4181
Pizza cooks
I was looking after these grandees today. We had a lovely day. They wanted to make pizzas for dinner and are both becoming competent in the kitchen. Rudy is able to cut and chop really well now.
10th June 2025
Dianne
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th June 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pizza
,
grandkids
,
cooks
Lou Ann
How fun, honestly, lessons they will never forget.
June 10th, 2025
Brian
Adorable
June 10th, 2025
