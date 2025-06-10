Pizza cooks

Previous
I was looking after these grandees today. We had a lovely day. They wanted to make pizzas for dinner and are both becoming competent in the kitchen. Rudy is able to cut and chop really well now.
Dianne

Lou Ann ace
How fun, honestly, lessons they will never forget.
Brian ace
Adorable
