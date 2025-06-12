Sign up
Previous
Photo 4183
Another neighbour
Another neighbour from where we were staying in Paeroa. This guy raced over to the gate when he saw me, hoping for some food, I think.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
0
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4183
photos
157
followers
110
following
1146% complete
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st June 2025 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
donkey
,
paeroa
