Previous
Concentrating by dide
Photo 4185

Concentrating

I love the way Chook is concentrating on what's happening with the cattle in the yards. I don't think he even realised I had taken a photo, even though I was right next to him!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Such a nice candid of Chook, Dianne!
June 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful portrait, so deep in thought!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact