Previous
Photo 4185
Concentrating
I love the way Chook is concentrating on what's happening with the cattle in the yards. I don't think he even realised I had taken a photo, even though I was right next to him!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
2
2
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th June 2025 12:25pm
cattle
rural
farm
concentrating
Barb
Such a nice candid of Chook, Dianne!
June 14th, 2025
Diana
Wonderful portrait, so deep in thought!
June 14th, 2025
