Previous
Photo 4187
Sunset
I flew from Auckland to New Plymouth today to visit my sister. The flight was delayed as the domestic airport had to be evacuated for three quarters of an hour because of a fire alarm. The delay meant that the light was gorgeous all the way.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4187
photos
156
followers
109
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
16th June 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
flight
Brian
ace
Great capture. I like New Plymouth
June 16th, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely time to fly..
June 16th, 2025
