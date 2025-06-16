Previous
I flew from Auckland to New Plymouth today to visit my sister. The flight was delayed as the domestic airport had to be evacuated for three quarters of an hour because of a fire alarm. The delay meant that the light was gorgeous all the way.
Brian ace
Great capture. I like New Plymouth
June 16th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely time to fly..
June 16th, 2025  
