Previous
Silver birch by dide
Photo 4189

Silver birch

I love the elegance of silver birch trees. This one was outside the bedroom where my sister and I were staying in Palmerston North.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact