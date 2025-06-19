Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4190
Len Lye Centre
Today we went to the movies in a tiny theatre inside the Len Lye Centre. This fascinating building has featured on my project before. I loved the way Carrie’s yellow umbrella popped on a dull, windy, rainy day.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4190
photos
156
followers
109
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th June 2025 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sister
,
new-plymouth
,
len-lye-centre
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
June 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close