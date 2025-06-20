Previous
Matariki by dide
Matariki

Today has been a public holiday in Aotearoa (NZ). The celebration is Matariki - the Māori New Year. While we were in the Len Lye Centre yesterday, we saw this lovely sculpture signifying the Matariki stars. This constellation, also known as the canoe of Rangi, is believed to carry the spirits of those who have passed away during the year. Matariki itself is the star cluster in the constellation, and it is the rising of this cluster that signals the beginning of the Māori New Year. The waka (canoe) is part of one of the Matariki star clusters. People were being encouraged to create their own stars to place on the waka’s shadow on the floor.
