Sunflower lollipops by dide
Photo 4193

Sunflower lollipops

When the heifers are moved into a new grazing area, they head for the sunflowers and seem to gobble them up like lollipops.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Dianne

Janice ace
Good capture of that long tongue!
June 22nd, 2025  
