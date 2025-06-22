Sign up
Previous
Photo 4193
Sunflower lollipops
When the heifers are moved into a new grazing area, they head for the sunflowers and seem to gobble them up like lollipops.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd June 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
sunflowers
,
heifers
Janice
ace
Good capture of that long tongue!
June 22nd, 2025
