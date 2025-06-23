Previous
Outdoor kids by dide
Outdoor kids

We had the three grandees here today and spent all morning outside. They always find things to do and in this pic were filing in a small rabbit hole. Everything turns into an adventure with these fun kids.
Dianne

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
June 23rd, 2025  
