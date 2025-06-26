Previous
Next
The clock tower by dide
Photo 4197

The clock tower

When I took this photo it was grey and overcast, everything looked monotone except the yellow dotted line on the road. Two very contrasting buildings.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Was it possible to leave that dotted line in yellow? This is perhaps the Lye Building in New Plymouth?
June 27th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@maggiemae yes I could have left it yellow, and although it is a good leading line, it was distracting.
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact