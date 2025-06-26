Sign up
Photo 4197
The clock tower
When I took this photo it was grey and overcast, everything looked monotone except the yellow dotted line on the road. Two very contrasting buildings.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th June 2025 12:33pm
Tags
clock-tower
,
new-plymouth
Maggiemae
ace
Was it possible to leave that dotted line in yellow? This is perhaps the Lye Building in New Plymouth?
June 27th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@maggiemae
yes I could have left it yellow, and although it is a good leading line, it was distracting.
June 27th, 2025
