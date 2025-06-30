More trees

Previous
Yesterday we went to the nursery and bought about 500 trees. We are about to start planting a new area and will just chip away at it over the remainder of the planting season.
Joan Robillard ace
Good to see trees planted.
June 30th, 2025  
