Photo 4201
More trees
Yesterday we went to the nursery and bought about 500 trees. We are about to start planting a new area and will just chip away at it over the remainder of the planting season.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
photos
156
followers
109
following
1150% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th June 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
Joan Robillard
ace
Good to see trees planted.
June 30th, 2025
